RESEDA (CBSLA) – More than a week after 48-year-old Michelle Avan, a prominent banking executive, was murdered in her Reseda home, dozens of people paid their respects. Saturday.

“I don’t wish this on anybody, but I just wish it wasn’t my mom,” Trevon Avan, the victims adult son said. “She was too beautiful. She was too kind. She was too charismatic.”

His sister, Nyah Avan, also shared memories of their mother.

“Her physical body isn’t here with us anymore. And it just breaks my heart because she was my best friend,” she said.

The 48-year-old was an executive at Bank of America, where she’d recently been promoted to Senior Vice President.

Colleagues said she helped to break down the barriers against women and people of color.

“She let her light shine. I walked on her coattails and I followed in her shadow,” Brent Hamlet, a colleague, said. “If I got light, it’s because Michelle shined it on me.”

Avan was found beaten to death on August 5. Her ex-boyfriend and fellow Bank of America executive, 52-year-old Anthony Turner was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mourners called on everyone to step up against domestic violence, and Avan’s family vowed to continue her legacy of service to the community and helping the less fortunate.

“If you’re going to help somebody, help them,” her son said, adding that his mother always led by example. “If you say you’re going to give back to the community, give back to the community. If you say you’re going to volunteer, volunteer.”

Turner, who was released on bail Friday night, has pled not guilty. He is expected back in court on Monday.