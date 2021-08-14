Here are the top stories you might not have heard about this week:
Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, announced in court papers he will step down as conservator of his daughter's estate, although he has not yet given a timetable for his resignation.
The US Census said Thursday the City of Los Angeles has increased in population by 2.8 percent since 2010 to 3-million-8-hundred-98-thousand-7-hundred-47 residents, making it the second-largest city in the US.
The LA Chargers and the LA Rams are facing off Saturday in their first NFL game with fans allowed in the stands at SoFi stadium in Inglewood.
The son of a former “Real Housewives of OC” cast member, Lauri Peterson, who pleaded
guilty last year to a shooting in Costa Mesa made a court appearance this week. Joshua Waring was arrested in June 2020 in Huntington Beach for possession of fentanyl and arrested again May 8 in Lake Forest when sheriff’s deputies pulled over the driver of a rental car stolen from John Wayne Airport.