By CBSLA Staff
WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – A suspect was injured during an officer involved-shooting in Wilmington Friday after officers responded to reports of a person with a knife.

Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Wilmington Boulevard around 10:40 a.m. An officer-involved shooting then occurred at the scene but other details were not immediatly released by police.

Paramedics were sent to the location around 11:45 a.m. and took the suspect to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No officers were injured.