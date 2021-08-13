WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – A suspect was injured during an officer involved-shooting in Wilmington Friday after officers responded to reports of a person with a knife.
Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Wilmington Boulevard around 10:40 a.m. An officer-involved shooting then occurred at the scene but other details were not immediatly released by police.
Paramedics were sent to the location around 11:45 a.m. and took the suspect to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No officers were injured.