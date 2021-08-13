INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities Friday were seeking a missing 38-year-old Northern California man with an undisclosed mental health disorder who was last seen at concert at SoFi Stadium.
Miguel Jose Stanko, of Roseville, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Stanko is Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with short dark brown hair, a mustache and a surgical scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black and white Under Armour shorts.
Stanko has no family or friends in Southern California, Meza said.
Anyone with information on Stanko's whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
