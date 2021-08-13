Chargers FootballWatch The Chargers vs Rams on Saturday starting at 6:30pm on CBS2 and CBSLA.com
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Elysian Park Shooting

ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting in Elysian Park Friday.

According to LAPD, a call of a shooting victim in the 800 block of Academy Road came in at around 4:40 p.m.

One person, whose identity has not been released, is being transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Police have two others in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, though police are still investigating.