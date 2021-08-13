ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting in Elysian Park Friday.
According to LAPD, a call of a shooting victim in the 800 block of Academy Road came in at around 4:40 p.m.READ MORE: Firefighters Respond To Fire On 40-Foot Boat In San Pedro
One person, whose identity has not been released, is being transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.READ MORE: LAPD Launches Increased Foot Patrols In Hollywood, Staffed With Reserve Officers
Police have two others in custody.MORE NEWS: Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable Friday
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, though police are still investigating.