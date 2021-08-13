ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland and Disney World are quickly increasing attendance capacity and are expected to return to full staffing by the end of the year.
The Walt Disney Co. said it will return to full staffing by following health and safety protocols to protect guests and employees.
Disneyland currently employs 19,00 workers and plans to hire a total of 32,000 people by the end of the year.
The theme park reopened with capacity restrictions on April 30 after being shut down for more than a year.