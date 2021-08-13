LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Friday, the fire department responded to reports of a vehicle that appeared to have fallen out of a downtown Los Angeles parking structure.
According to officials at the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call came in at about 5:38 p.m. The red sedan can be leaning against the outside of the structure located at 7th Street and Figueroa Avenue. There were no victims, officials reported.
Police said they have not located the owner of the vehicle, though they are investigating how the car might’ve fallen out of the structure.