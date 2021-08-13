Chargers FootballWatch The Chargers vs Rams on Saturday starting at 6:30pm on CBS2 and CBSLA.com
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Friday, the fire department responded to reports of a vehicle that appeared to have fallen out of a downtown Los Angeles parking structure.

A red vehicle fell from a Downtown LA parking structure Aug. 13, 2021. (CBSLA)

According to officials at the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call came in at about 5:38 p.m. The red sedan can be leaning against the outside of the structure located at 7th Street and Figueroa Avenue. There were no victims, officials reported.

Police said they have not located the owner of the vehicle, though they are investigating how the car might’ve fallen out of the structure.