LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break created a mess in the upscale neighborhood of Bel Air Thursday morning.
An 8-inch pipe break occurred in the area of St. Pierre and Bellagio roads sometime before 3 a.m.READ MORE: Santa Barbara Surf School Teacher Matthew Coleman Used Spear Gun To Murder His 2 Children, Prosecutors Say
It sent a stream of water flowing downhill and appeared to have caused damage to at least one property. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on scene working keep the water from flooding the home.READ MORE: COVID Hospitalizations In LA County Hit Highest Point Since February
18 customers were without water service, according to the L.A. Department of Water and Power, which had also sent crews to the scene. Two hydrants were also affected. It was expected to take six to eight hours to restore service.
There were no road closures or significant damage to homes, LADWP said.MORE NEWS: Store Employee Fatally Shot In Fairfax Area While Trying To Break Up Altercation Over Shoe Raffle, Suspect Sought
The cause and circumstances of the break were unclear.