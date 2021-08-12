LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting at officers in Long Beach early Thursday morning.
According to Long Beach police, at 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.
When they got on scene and attempted to engage with the suspect, he opened fire on them.
Long Beach police SWAT were called in and a standoff ensued. At some point the suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He was not immediately identified.
No officers were hurt.
The exact circumstances of the situation were still unclear. Police did not confirm if officers fired at the suspect.
Several streets in the area of East 4th Street and Orange Avenue were shut down during the incident.