MALIBU (CBSLA) — At least 18 people believed to be part of a human smuggling operation have been detained Thursday near the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
A state park ranger first spotted a panga boat trying to come ashore at Pacific Coast Highway near Thornhill Broome Beach in Ventura County just before 8 a.m.
Local and federal authorities have detained at least 18 people near the Ventura/LA County line as part of a human smuggling operation. @VENTURASHERIFF tells us a ranger spotted a Panga around 8am. The people on the boat fled but were detained by authorities. #Sky2 overhead #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/SK5BRNZ1Mo
When the occupants of the boat saw the officers, they tried to go south in the water and landed at Staircase Beach in Malibu. Everyone in the boat got out and fled the scene.
Most of those people have since been detained. Authorities say there were 18 life jackets in the boat, and everyone who was on it is believed to have been detained, but a final count is still underway. Some of those detained were taken to a hospital to be treated for dehydration and hunger.
The incident is under investigation as a human smuggling operation.