LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Pac-12 Conference will retain its modified forfeiture rule used last season in relation to athletic contests canceled due to COVID-19 exposure, officials said Thursday.
"Following consultation with the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee, the Pac-12 has determined that its prior longstanding game forfeiture rule that was temporarily modified for this past season due to Covid-19, shall once again be applied for this coming athletic season," a conference statement said.
"In accordance with that rule, if an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent. Any forfeited contest shall be regarded as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent. The Pac-12 rule provides the Commissioner with discretion to determine whether an institution is at fault or primarily at fault for an inability to play a contest based on the facts of the situation."
Last season, several games had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pac-12 Conference includes USC and UCLA.
