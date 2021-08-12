ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A girl who was born immediately after her mother was struck and killed in Anaheim last summer celebrated her one-year birthday this week.
On the evening of Aug. 11, 2020, Yesenia Aguilar was exercising with her husband James when a Jeep drove onto the sidewalk and struck and killed her.
Aguilar was 35-weeks pregnant with Adalyn Rose at the time. Adalyn was delivered by emergency C-section immediately after the crash and survived.
On Wednesday, James Alvarez honored his late wife by taking photos of their daughter in the same spot as the couple’s maternity shoot. Adalyn was dressed in pink, matching her mother.
The driver who struck Aguilar, 40-year-old Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, had multiple DUI convictions. She was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and driving on a suspended or revoked license due to a DUI.