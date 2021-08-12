LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Simon Wiesenthal Center/Museum of Tolerance reopened Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began.
The museum will be open three days a week, including Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Museum of Tolerance educates visitors on ways to combat bigotry, racism and anti-Semitism, and examines the Holocaust in historical and contemporary contexts.
Since opening in 1993, it has hosted more than 7 million patrons, including 3 million youth, and has trained 200,000 professionals.
Tickets and further information are available at museumoftolerence.com.
