By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles, Museum Of Tolerance, The Museum Of Tolerance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Simon Wiesenthal Center/Museum of Tolerance reopened Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began.

The museum will be open three days a week, including Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum of Tolerance educates visitors on ways to combat bigotry, racism and anti-Semitism, and examines the Holocaust in historical and contemporary contexts.

Since opening in 1993, it has hosted more than 7 million patrons, including 3 million youth, and has trained 200,000 professionals.

Tickets and further information are available at museumoftolerence.com.

