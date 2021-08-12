SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling two brush fires from the ground and the sky Thursday evening.
One brush fire in the area of Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, dubbed the Jake Fire, grew to about an acre and a half by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.READ MORE: 'I Think I Will Die': Rideshare Driver Brutally Beaten By Passenger Wants Policy Changes
BRUSH FIRE | FS73 | Valle Del Oro/Newhall Ave #SantaClarita | Units on-scene for a 1/4 acre brush fire running uphill in light fuel. #JakeFire#LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 12, 2021
Firefighters added that the fire was running uphill in light fuel.READ MORE: Preliminary Investigation: Burglary Suspect Daverion Kinard Was Carrying A Lighter, Not A Gun When He Was Killed By Fontana Police
Firefighters expected to knock down both the fires quickly as the winds were calm.
By 5 p.m, firefighters said forward progress of the Jake Fire in the area of Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita had been stopped.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fires is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Help Needed To Identify Tow Truck Driver That Struck And Killed Pedestrian In South LA