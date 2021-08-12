LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify the driver of a tow truck that fatally mowed down a pedestrian in South Los Angeles.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a man between 40 and 50 years old was crossing Broadway at 54th Street in a marked crosswalk against a “Don’t Walk” signal, when a tow truck going northbound on Broadway hit him.READ MORE: 'It Is Vindication For Britney': Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down As Conservator Of Britney Spears' Estate
The tow truck dragged the pedestrian 180 feet before he was dislodged, according to the LAPD. The driver stopped for a moment, then drove away from the scene without offering any help or identifying themselves.READ MORE: 'I'm So Emotional': Students, Parents Nervously Return For First Day At Pasadena Schools
The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending notification of his family.
Police say the vehicle was a light-colored “Wrecker Tow Truck.” There was no description available of the driver.MORE NEWS: Coachella, Stagecoach To Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For Attendees
A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver’s identification, capture and conviction. Anyone with information about this collision can contact Central Traffic Division investigator Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online.