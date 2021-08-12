ENCINO (CBSLA) – One person was killed and five injured, including four children, in a wrong-way multi-vehicle collision on the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in Encino Thursday evening.
The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. near the San Diego (405) Freeway, after the driver of an SUV crashed head-on into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported one adult and four juveniles were taken to a local hospital, and the CHP reported a passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV tried to flee the scene and was taken into custody by police, investigators said.
All except the first lane of the southbound Ventura Freeway were blocked for an unknown duration as paramedics assessed patients, according to the CHP.
The CHP said one lane of the eastbound 101 was reopened around 8:18 p.m.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).