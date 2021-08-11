LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is seeing some wild weather this week, including lightning that ignited trees near Big Bear Lake and rain in the San Fernando Valley.
Six small fires were ignited by lightning near Big Bear Lake Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. At least one tree was badly scorched and burned, but crews quickly got those fires contained.
Big Bear Lake lightning fire update:
⁃ Three fires are contained and mopped up.
⁃ Two fires have crews on scene cutting line.
⁃ A crew is currently hiking into the remaining fire. pic.twitter.com/kL2Nngu8T6
— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 11, 2021
Just a few hours later, early morning rain fell across Los Angeles County. Scattered showers were seen in North Hollywood and Studio City, and the National Weather Service said isolated thunderstorms bringing heavy rain could cause limited debris flows in local burn areas.
Scattered showers were developing across eastern L.A. County including near the Bobcat and Ranch2 Burn areas. If isolated thunderstorms develop, there could be brief heavy rain causing limited nuisance debris flows. through 5 AM in and around burn areas. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/jXFF5H0KWL
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 11, 2021
Forecasters say there’s still a chance of thunderstorms in Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains on Wednesday and Thursday. But conditions continue to be dry and increasingly warmer, contributing to elevated fire danger.