LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CEOs from the two of the largest live entertainment and ticketing companies and owners of five Southern California professional sports franchises will require all full-time U.S. employees working at eligible company offices be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The organizations include Live Nation Entertainment, AEG, Goldenvoice, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, AXS, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Chargers.
Each organization will be implementing policies designed to expand on health department guidelines and ensure the best interests of employees with limited exceptions.
In addition to mandating vaccines for full-time U.S. office employees, these organizations are working closely with public health officials to ensure that they are following or exceeding the latest guidance as it relates to vaccination, testing and masking requirements for fans and event staff in their venues.
"We must work together and across sectors to ensure that we are increasing vaccination rates especially now as we see an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to the highly contagious Delta variant," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
“Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective means of preventing infection from COVID-19 virus, and subsequent transmission and outbreaks. These organizations are setting a good example for other companies, and I applaud their efforts.”