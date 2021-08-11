LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.
Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight. The video shows other passengers helping to restrain the teenage passenger.
American Airlines say flex cuffs were used to restrain the boy, and no duct tape was used.
According to reports, both the boy and his mother have special needs — the boy has autism and the mother has one arm.
The plane was diverted to Honolulu, where passengers were put on other flights or given hotel rooms. No arrests were made and no one was hurt.