LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez was in the hospital Tuesday after taking a fall at his ranch.
According to a post on the icon's Facebook page, Fernandez is on a ventilator and in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a hospital in Guadalajara.
His son, Vicente Jr., said his father injured his cervical vertebrae and remains sedated.
The 81-year-old is a cultural icon with more than 50 albums and 30 films.
Fernandez is known for performing in mariachi suits and a sombrero. He is one of the best-selling Mexican artists of all time.