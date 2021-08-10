LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A heat alert for several Southern California valley communities goes into effect today due to high temperatures forecast through the end of the week.
Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis issued a health alert for the Antelope Valley and West San Fernando that goes into effect Tuesday. The health alert kicks in Wednesday for the East San Fernando Valley, East San Gabriel Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley.
“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly,” Muntu said in a statement.
He urged people to stay hydrated and plan their days to avoid going out during the hottest hours. The alert also warned against leaving children or pets in cars and urged people to check on their at-risk family, friends, and neighbors.
Los Angeles county and city cooling centers will be opened for residents who don't have access to air conditioning in their homes. Those locations can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or by calling 211.
Elevated Fire Weather conditions will continue over interior areas through this coming weekend. Warm and dry conditions, with increased ignition potential due to very dry fuels. Use caution! #SoCal #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/lcsaLEDUkm
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 9, 2021
The National Weather Service says elevated fire conditions are forecast for Southern California this week due to warm and dry conditions. Thunderstorms are also a possibility in mountain and desert areas.