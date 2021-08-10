NEWHALL (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officer Jeremiah Hart has died of COVID-19, the department said Tuesday. He was 44 years old.
Hart died Sunday from complications of COVID-19, the CHP said. He was a 12-year veteran of the CHP most recently assigned to the Newhall-area office. Hart also served in the CHP's Antelope Valley and Oakhurst areas.
It is with great sadness I announce the #EOW of Officer Jeremiah Hart of the @CHP_Newhall Area. Officer Hart passed away due to complications from COVID-19. He was a 12-year veteran who proudly served his community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/WFc9ApweOB
— Amanda Ray (@CHPCommissioner) August 10, 2021
Gov. Gavin Newsom said flags at the Capitol would flown at half-staff in his honor.
"The death of a dedicated law enforcement hero is a painful and real reminder of the risks these women and men face every day protecting the people of California," Newsom said in a statement.
Hart is survived by his children Timothy, Courtney, and Ezekiel, parents, and six siblings.