BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A deadly collision between two vehicles in Baldwin Park Tuesday night claimed the life of two victims and injured an additional two.
The crash was reported at about 7:05 p.m. at 3761 S. La Brea Ave., between Obama Boulevard and Coliseum Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two women were taken to a hospital in fair condition. The names of the dead were not released pending notification of their next of kin.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
