SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Cypress man has been charged with torturing and abusing four children for nearly a year, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.
Douglas Alba, 40, faces charges of torture, child abuse and endangerment, and corporal injury to a child, all felonies. He also faces several felony charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child.
Prosecutors say Alba abused the children for nearly a year. The abuse was discovered after a 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital last month with black eyes, bleeding to the brain and bruises all over the child's body.
Alba was arrested on Aug. 1 by Cypress police. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office didn’t release any further information about the children, or disclose how Alba knew them.
"The scars of child abuse go far beyond the physical," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "The psychological and emotional trauma these children were forced to endure shocks the conscience."
Alba is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 24. He faces a maximum of 30 years to life if convicted on all the charges.