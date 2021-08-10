INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A double shooting in Inglewood Tuesday injured two people.
The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea and Centinela Avenues, according to Inglewood Police Department Lt. Geoffrey Meeks.
When officers arrived, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported both victims to the hospital in unknown condition.
The shooter fled the scene and no suspect description was provided.
