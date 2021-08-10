RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A La Cresta couple who owns and operates a home care facility near Murrieta was indicted Monday by a grand jury on several charges including murder, child endangerment, and lewd acts on a dependent adult.

Michelle Louise Morris Kerin, 80, and her husband, Edward Lawrence “Larry” Kerin, 79, were indicted on charges involving several victims that include child endangerment and dependent adult endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and lewd acts on a dependent adult. The indictment also charges Michelle Morris Kerin with murder.

The indictment stems from an investigation into the April 6, 2019 death of 17-year-old Diane “Princess” Ramirez, who was living at the Kerin’s facility, the Morris Small Family Home in the La Cresta area of unincorporated Riverside County, near Murrieta. The investigation uncovered several years of physical abuse and neglect of dependent children and adults, along with sexual abuse against three dependent adults who had been placed in the home, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Many of the victims were non-ambulatory, unable to speak, and required 24-hour care.

Prosecutors say Michelle Morris Kerin refused to seek help for Diane, even when she vomited blood several times, had inconsistent vital signs, and had been in pain for as many as nine hours. Edward Kerin was charged with child neglect of Diane before she died.

The investigation also found that some of the adult dependent residents lacked the mental capacity to give consent but had engaged in sexual activities facilitated and encouraged by the Kerins, the District Attorney’s Office said. The facility was also found to not be properly staffed for 24-hour care and its medical records were not properly maintained.

The Kerins were arrested on Aug. 5. Edward Kerin is free after posting $35,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

Michelle Morris Kerin is being held on $1 million bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case or may have been a victim can contact DA Investigator Tom Rogers at tomrogers@rivcoda.org.