(CBS Local)- The 2021 UEFA Super Cup, featuring the winners of the Champions League and Europa League is set to kick off next Wednesday, August 11 at Windsor Park in Belfast, Ireland. Premier League side and reigning UCL champs Chelsea will meet La Liga side and Europa League champ Villareal in the match as the ramp up for the 2021-22 global soccer season begins.
Fans looking to tune in to see how the two champions of Europe look before they embark on their respective club seasons are in luck as CBS Sports will have wall-to-wall coverage on multiple platforms for the match.READ MORE: Woman Killed In Leimert Park Hit-And-Run
The coverage begins with the UEFA Super Cup pregame show at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time with hosts Ian Joy and Poppy Miller who will be joined by analysts Jimmy Conrad, Luis Garcia and Christina Unkel. That crew will also handle the halftime and postgame studio shows on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
Peter Drury and Matt Upson will have the commentary for the match as Chelsea with attacker Christian Pulisic meets Villareal and manager Unai Emery who now holds a record for most Europa League titles with four.
In addition, CBS Sports will continue its coverage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Qualifying Rounds on Paramount+ this week. Paramount+ will feature the second leg of UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round play with five matches on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round action on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Wednesday, August 11:
UEFA Super Cup Pre-Match Show 2:30 PM, ET Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea FC vs. Villarreal CF 3:00 PM, ET Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Super Cup Post-Match Show 5:00 PM, ET Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Qualifying Matches
|Tuesday, August 10:
|Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Crvena zvezda
Third Qualifying Round – second leg
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Genk
Third Qualifying Round – second leg
Midtjylland vs. PSV Eindhoven
Third Qualifying Round – second leg
Monaco vs. Sparta Praha
Third Qualifying Round – second legREAD MORE: Vaccine Mandate For California's Healthcare Workers Criticized Outside Hospital Opening In Loma Linda
Benfica vs. Spartak Moscow
Third Qualifying Round – second leg
|1:00 PM, ET
1:30 PM, ET
2:00 PM, ET
2:00 PM, ET
3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+
Paramount+
Paramount+
Paramount+
Paramount+
MORE NEWS: Exclusive: 14-Year-Old Orange County Boy Hospitalized For COVID-19 Psychosis
UEFA Europa League Qualifying Matches
|Thursday, August 12:
|Anorthosis Famagusta vs. Rapid Wien
Third Qualifying Round – second leg
|1:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+