LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a grocery store in Signal Hill was shot and critically wounded by officers in Long Beach late Sunday night.
The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. at Harbor Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.READ MORE: Family Dispute Led To Huntington Beach Shooting That Killed Home Inspector, Wounded 3, Including Suspect
The incident began at 10:43 p.m. when Signal Hill police were called to an armed robbery at a grocery store in the city of Signal Hill. They arrived on scene as the suspect was speeding away in a vehicle. They tried to give chase, but the suspect escaped.
However, about 10 minutes later, the same car was involved in a two-vehicle collision at Harbor Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach police.
The suspect, who was armed with a gun, jumped out of his car and ran from crash scene, but witnesses pointed him out to arriving Long Beach police officers, who gave chase on foot, police said.READ MORE: Exclusive: 14-Year-Old Orange County Boy Hospitalized For COVID-19 Psychosis
At some point during the foot chase, officers opened fire on the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was not immediately identified. No officers were hurt.
A loaded gun was recovered from the scene, police said.MORE NEWS: Man In His 60s Arrested For Allegedly Shooting, Killing 18-Year-Old Male In Lomita
A Sig Alert was issued and the westbound and eastbound ramps to the 710 Freeway from the PCH were closed. The closure was still in place as of 4:30 a.m. Monday.