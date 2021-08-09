NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities were asking for the public’s help on Monday in identifying the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.
The incident happened Sunday around 8 a.m. in Norwalk near the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Firestone Boulevard.
The suspect pulled out of a parking lot in a white van and, without stopping to render aid, left the scene.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the suspect returned to the scene but failed to alert deputies that they were the driver.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Ballesteros at 562-863-8711 or APBalles@lasd.org.