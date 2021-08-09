CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Deadly Hit And Run, KCAL 9, Norwalk

NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities were asking for the public’s help on Monday in identifying the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.

The incident happened Sunday around 8 a.m. in Norwalk near the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Firestone Boulevard.

READ MORE: Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Killed In Alleged Road Rage Crash In Long Beach

The suspect pulled out of a parking lot in a white van and, without stopping to render aid, left the scene.

READ MORE: 'Those That Think This Thing Is Not Close, It Is': Gov. Gavin Newsom Addresses Recall Election Happening Next Month

Pictured is the suspect’s vehicle in a hit-and-run in Norwalk on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, that left one person dead. (Source: LASD)

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the suspect returned to the scene but failed to alert deputies that they were the driver.

MORE NEWS: Ex-LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez Charged With Manslaughter In Off-Duty Costco Shooting Which Killed Man, Injured Parents

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Ballesteros at 562-863-8711 or APBalles@lasd.org.