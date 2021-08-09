LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans traveling to SoFi Stadium for NFL games will be able to take a free shuttle from the Hawthorne/Lennox Station C Line, Metro announced Monday.
The bus shuttles will arrive every 5-8 minutes starting about three hours before kick-off and about 1 1/2 hours after each game, according to Metro.
The service will also be run “as needed” during games.
The shuttle will begin Saturday for the pre-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers and will be available for three pre-season games and 18 regular-season games.
People can get on and get off of the shuttles on northbound Hawthorne Boulevard, just south of the Hawthorne/Lennox Station.
The Metro C Line typically runs every 15 minutes between Norwalk and Redondo Beach, and many stations along the line have free parking on weekends.
Metro riders can also reach the shuttles by taking bus lines 115, 117 and 212.
