LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There are calls for an NFL contract for a Dodgers ball girl who took down a field runner after he managed to outrun half a dozen security guards all over the field at Dodger Stadium.
Albert Pujols' two-run homer to carry the Dodgers 8-2 over the Los Angeles Angels – the team that cut him earlier this season – has been overshadowed by a play by a Dodgers ball girl bearing the number 93.
Dodgers ball girl for player of the game
MVP of this #Dodgers series is the Ball Girl
The unidentified runner made it into center field during Sunday’s game against the Dodgers cross-town rival, making it all the way across to right field. That’s where the ball girl was waiting.
Video of the incident didn't air on TV or on official MLB channels to discourage would-be field runners. But video from fans who were at the game were posted to social media, showing the ball girl had reached out toward the runner, and caused him to flip over the railing to raucous cheers from the crowd.
The ball girl then gets up, and coolly walks away from the pileup that follows.
.@Dodgers ball girl training is no joke pic.twitter.com/PFv7HkQl1F
With NFL training camps in full swing here in Southern California, football fans are calling on their favorite teams to sign the ball girl to a contract.
either this guy needs to be a running back or dodgers need faster security lmaoo, ball girl is mvp tho pic.twitter.com/x4yRcbOXyi
Fans who make it onto the field usually results in a lifetime ban from that stadium and possible jail time and/or a fine.