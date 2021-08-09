ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — Many schools are reopening for full-time, in-person learning for the first time in more than 17 months, but with COVID-19 infections on the rise again, some parents don’t feel conditions are safe enough for their children to return to campuses.

Alhambra Unified School District tweeted out a plea for patience this weekend as they process a flurry of last-minute requests for virtual learning — just days before its first day of school on Thursday.

TK-8 PARENTS: We have received many last minute requests for virtual learning. Thank you 4 your patience as we process each request. 💜 Class schedules:

🔺Grades TK-8 to be posted Tuesday, Aug 10th for TK-8

🔺Grades 9-12 Class Schedules were already posted Wednesday, Aug 4th pic.twitter.com/bVgBtoa63H — Alhambra Unified (@alhambrausd) August 8, 2021

“Due to multiple recent requests to withdraw from and/or enroll in our virtual learning program, many of our elementary schools are in the process of reorganizing their classes,” the tweet said.

The district says its high school class schedules were already posted to its school portal, but TK-8th grade schedules will be posted Tuesday. The district is also hosting a virtual learning “Back to School” night over Zoom for parents and students Monday night.

.@alhambrausd VIRTUAL LEARNING Parents + Students:

Check your email this weekend for the Zoom link and time:

🔺BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT Monday,August 9th

‼️NOTE: Time varies according to grade.

🔺Thank you 4 your patience as we process many last minute requests. pic.twitter.com/52gboCGPxz — Alhambra Unified (@alhambrausd) August 8, 2021

Alhambra Unified did not say why they have seen so many last-minute requests for virtual learning. However, one reason may be due to another surge in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths – especially among unvaccinated young people. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the current surge began just as families were preparing to go back to campuses for the 2021-22 school year.

California’s distance learning statute expired on June 30, but students who wanted to continue learning remotely were given an independent study option. Alhambra Unified’s virtual learning guidelines (PDF) include at least four hours of daily classroom-style instruction delivered online or over the phone for students K-8, along with live interaction with certificated staff for older students.

Classroom-style instruction will be more flexible for high school students, but not all honors and Advanced Placement courses will be available for virtual learning.

Parents who request virtual learning may still be able to request to return to in-person learning, preferably at the end of each trimester/semester, under the district’s guidelines.