VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) – A vehicle that nearly hit a an LAPD cruiser close to the intersection of Lankershim and Burbank Boulevards led police in a pursuit and eventually a standoff at a Valley Village used car dealership.
The suspect pulled into Boktor Motors, located on the corner of Riverside Drive and Colfax Avenue, where he exited his vehicle, threw a traffic cone at officers. He then took off shirt and began doing pushups, before getting up and fidgeting with one of the cars on the lot.
Eventually, the man disappeared into the back of the car dealership. After a time, police left without the suspect.
LAPD told CBSLA that they determined there was no threat to the public and decided to clear the scene without the suspect in custody.