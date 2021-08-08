Outdoor fun, all summer long! Here is more information on what we featured on today’s show:
E.P. & L.P and the Melrose Rooftop Theatre
Now in its 4th season, the Melrose Rooftop Theatre returns with cult classic films now through November 2021. Added to the experience is a three-course menu ($49/per person) from the recently re-opened E.P. Restaurant. All movie-goers can expect individual bean-bag seating with personal wireless technology headsets, specialty craft cocktails, and unparalleled sunset views.
Check out the upcoming movie screenings at https://melroserooftoptheatre.com/
For dinner reservations, visit www.eplosangeles.com
E.P. & L.P. and Melrose Rooftop Theatre:
603 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
Sunset Ranch Hollywood
If you need a little escape this summer to practice self-care or just get out of the house, Sunset Ranch Hollywood might be the answer.
At Sunset Ranch Hollywood, they believe in the calming power of horses as well as getting out in the open air in Griffith Park. Their skilled guides can take you on 1- or 2-hour guided ride into Griffith Park during the day or at sunset, inclusive of a view of the Hollywood sign and expansive views of the city all the way to Catalina. Visit SunsetRanchHollywood.com to schedule a tour!
Sunset Hollywood Ranch
3400 N Beachwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 469-5450