SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Friends and family gathered Saturday in Seal Beach to celebrate the life of Rylee Goodrich who was shot and killed at a Corona movie theater.
Mourners paddled out to the ocean to honor the 18-year-old Goodrich, who died in the July 26, 2021 shooting.
Goodrich was on a first date with social media influencer, Anthony Barajas, when the pair was targeted at random. Barajas died a few days after the shooting.
Police said 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez stands accused of murder. Prosecutors said the attack was random and unprovoked.