SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Santa Monica.
The fatal collision occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Ashland Avenue. Paramedics transported the female victim to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.READ MORE: Some Solar Customers Experiencing Long Waits For LADWP Permit To Activate Panels
According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.
The SMPD’s Traffic Division asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 310-458-8993 or the department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.READ MORE: 21-Year-Old Dylan Harmer, Of Glendora, Identified As Man Shot And Killed Wednesday By Azusa Police
MORE NEWS: Recent Law School Graduate Shares Struggles With Childhood Homelessness
At approximately 2:30am this morning, #SantaMonica Police Department officers assigned to the Major Accident Response Team (MART) responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a solo vehicle and a pedestrian near Main and Ashland. Press Release: https://t.co/VThFFSJjif pic.twitter.com/kJwZGWOM8Z
— Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) August 7, 2021
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)