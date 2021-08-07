CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – It’s un-bear-liveable! A bear walked into a grocery store in Porter Ranch and it was all caught on camera.

Shoppers were stunned Saturday to see a bear in Ralphs on Rinaldi Street. Some residents even tried to pet and feed the bear.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said there were multiple sightings of the small adult bear. The agency managed to contain it inside a construction area behind Walmart.

The animal was hiding under a trailer for some time before authorities could reach it. They then tranquilized the 120-pound bear before relocating it to a safe area.

“I thought the video was amazing,” said David Balen, of the Porter Ranch neighborhood council. “I’m glad that nobody came in contact with the bear. Anything can happen.”

Nobody was hurt in the incident. If you see a bear in your neighborhood, call the Department of Fish and Wildlife.