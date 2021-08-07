LA HABRA (CBSLA) – A large crime scene surrounded the La Habra Police Station Friday night on North Euclid Street after a shooting that took place right outside the front door claimed the life of one suspect and sent a male officer, now in critical, but stable condition, to UCI Medical Center.

According to a press release from the La Habra Police Department, officers responded at approximately 7:04 p.m. to the front entrance of the police station at 150 N. Euclid St. regarding a disturbance call.

When police arrived, an officer involved shooting occurred, the statement said, and one officer was struck and transported to a nearby trauma center.

“The suspect involved is deceased and there are no other outstanding suspects. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The officer injured is in critical, but stable condition,” police said.

CBSLA’s Joy Benedict reports that before the shooting, a woman is said to have called 911, saying that she was being followed by someone. The dispatcher instructed the caller that it was probably best to come to the police department. Officers were ready, expecting the woman at the front of the station where the incident occurred, leading to the exchange of gunfire. A male suspect was shot and killed and an officer was wounded.

Outside the station, officers could be seen searching a black sedan that was parked in front of the station.

A woman who lives across the street from the station said she believes that’s the vehicle that the suspect showed up in. Several neighbors in the area said they heard anywhere from three to five gunshots and then a lot of commotion.

LA County Fire Department responded to a call, at about 7:11 p.m., of two people shot in the 15o block of North Euclid Street.

Neighbors said it was frightening when they heard the gunfire erupt.

“I heard, like, three gunshots. I thought it was fireworks and then suddenly and I went out running and I heard some female, like I don’t know, but it sounds like a female, and she said, ‘Drop the gun now,'” Veronica Carillo, who lives nearby, said.

Neither the identity of the wounded officer, nor the deceased suspect, have been released.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation as is customary for officer involved shootings, the La Habra Police Department statement said.