GLENDORA (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the Coroner’s Office released the name of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by Azusa police in nearby Glendora after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers.
The suspect was identified as Dylan Harmer, of Glendora, according to the coroner's office.
Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the shooting occurred at around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday near Glendora Avenue and Route 66. The 21-year-old later died at the hospital.
“Detectives have learned that officers from the Glendora Police Department received a domestic violence call at a residence on Myrtle Street in the city of Glendora,” sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement. “The caller advised that her boyfriend assaulted her and was armed with a handgun,” Schrader said. “Glendora Police Department officers arrived
at the residence and the suspect exited the home, pointed a firearm at officers and then fled on foot.”
At the request of the Azusa Police Department, Glendora officers contained the area, Schrader said.
“While Azusa Police Department officers were responding, they encountered the suspect … in the intersection of Glendora Avenue and Route 66,” Schrader said. “The suspect was attempting to carjack vehicles in the intersection when officers attempted to detain him. The suspect turned and pointed the handgun at officers, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred.”
No officers or civilians were injured. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
