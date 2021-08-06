LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting next month, USC fans will be able to order beer and wine at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time in 17 years.
USC announced the expansion Thursday along with plans to open the campus and Exposition Park six hours before kickoff and requiring reservations for all on-campus tailgate parties. Reservations can be made at gameday.usc.edu.
“As we planned for the return of fans to the Coliseum in 2021, it was a priority to create an even greater game-day experience than before the pandemic,” said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn.
"As we planned for the return of fans to the Coliseum in 2021, it was a priority to create an even greater game-day experience than before the pandemic," said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn.

"We are excited about these enhancements, which ensure that attending a USC game at the Coliseum is a safe and enjoyable experience that matches our spectators' expectations in the Los Angeles marketplace. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate this and every component of the game day experience so that we remain on the forefront of college athletics."
Seven other Pac-12 schools were already set to sell beer and wine at their stadiums this season including UCLA which made the announcement last week.
The new rules start on Sept. 4 when the Trojans take on San Jose State.
