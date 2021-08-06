CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Friday in a multi-vehicle crash in Canoga Park.

The crash was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Roscoe Boulevard and De Soto Avenue, according to Officer Jeffrey Lee of the LAPD Media Relations Division.

It was not immediately disclosed how many vehicles were involved.

Two officers were taken to a hospital with minor injures. Two other people were evaluated at the scene, but declined medical transport.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

