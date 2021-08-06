CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Friday in a multi-vehicle crash in Canoga Park.
The crash was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Roscoe Boulevard and De Soto Avenue, according to Officer Jeffrey Lee of the LAPD Media Relations Division.READ MORE: LAPD Says Pair of Exotic Birds Stolen From Canoga Park Business
It was not immediately disclosed how many vehicles were involved.READ MORE: Fatal Shooting In Northridge Leaves One Person Dead
Two officers were taken to a hospital with minor injures. Two other people were evaluated at the scene, but declined medical transport.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.MORE NEWS: Langer’s Deli Facing Little Customer Backlash After Requiring Proof Of Vaccination To Enter
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)