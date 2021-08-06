LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly a week into requiring all customers and staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant said Friday it has received mostly positive feedback.
As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread, Langer's Deli instituted the vaccination requirement on Saturday for diners and staff.
“So far, the reaction has been very positive,” the restaurant said. “While about a dozen customers and delivery drivers a day are being denied entry into the restaurant, the response from guests eating at Langer’s has been overwhelmingly positive.
The notice was prominently displayed on the deli's website and window at the restaurant.
Los Angeles officials are considering requiring proof of at least partial vaccination before people can enter public indoor spaces in the city, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments.”
The proposal — introduced Wednesday by Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell — is similar but more restrictive than a New York policy, which doesn’t include retail establishments.
Langer's requirement also applies to employees, but there are a few medical exemptions, Langer's onwer said.
