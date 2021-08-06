LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 43-year-old homeless man was found dead from a gunshot wound on a jetty in Long Beach late Thursday night.
Minutes before midnight, Long Beach police responded to a shooting at the Riviera Point Jetty in the 700 block of East Shoreline Drive, near Alamitos Beach.
They discovered the victim on the jetty with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
Long Beach police Lt. Brando Deis told CBSLA in an email that it is unclear if the victim had been fishing at the time of the shooting.
There was no word on a motive or what circumstances lead up to the killing. It's unclear if the shooting was captured on security cameras. No suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-570-7244.