LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Hamilton” fans will have a chance to win $10 tickets during a ticket giveaway for each performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.
The lottery will open Friday at 10 a.m. and will close at noon on Thursday, Aug.12, and will offer 40 tickets at $10 each for performances on Aug.17 through 22.
Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday at 10 a.m. and close the following Thursday at noon for the following week’s performances.
To enter the lottery, use the “Hamilton” app or visit hamiltonmusical.com.
Winners and non-winners will receive notifications between noon and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets.
No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.
Tickets may be purchased at BroadwayInHollywood.com and Ticketmaster, by phone at 800-982-2787, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office.
