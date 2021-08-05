CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Following the lead of Los Angeles County, Culver City officials announced Thursday the city will require all of its municipal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but a timeline has not yet been determined.
The city's policy will also extend to contractors, volunteers and interns.
"It is the city's duty to provide a healthy work environment and to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our employees, their families, our customers, visitors, and the community at large from COVID-19," City Manager John Nachbar said in a statement.
The city has 823 employees. Details have not yet been finalized on when employees will have to provide proof of vaccination. City leaders plan to meet with employee labor unions to discuss the "negotiable effects" of the vaccine mandate.
