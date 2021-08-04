LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Recent water sampling at the Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades and Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey determined ocean waters have exceeded state standards for bacteria, the Department of Public Health announced Tuesday evening.
The public is advised to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers in the affected areas.
Avalon Beach at Catalina Island, which is 50 feet east of the pier, remains under an advisory.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662.

Information is also available on the Department of Public Health's website, PublicHealth.LACounty.gov.
