BURBANK (CBSLA) – At least three people were killed and two others seriously injured in a fiery multivehicle wreck in Burbank late Tuesday night that was likely caused by street racing.

The collision occurred at 11:50 p.m. in the area of Andover Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard.

According to Burbank police, surveillance cameras showed a Kia and a Mercedes street racing when one of the cars slammed into a Volkswagen that was making a left turn.

The Volkswagen, which was carrying four people, split in several pieces and caught fire. Three of its occupants were killed on scene and the fourth was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

“It’s a very sad, sad day for multiple families,” Burbank police Sgt. Emil Brimway told reporters. “We have three lost individuals who have passed for something that was absolutely preventable.”

At least one of the occupants of the Volkswagen was ejected.

“They didn’t find the boy’s body in the trees for at least 15 to 20 minutes,” Michael Weston, who lives nearby, told CBSLA.

The two street racing cars made it a little further down the street before also careening into several parked cars. The driver of the Kia was also taken to a hospital, police disclosed. His condition was unknown.

“Based on the fact that the vehicles were traveling for several blocks, side by side, at a very high rate of speed, I believe that they were racing,” Brimway said.

Investigators were interviewing the driver and passenger of the Mercedes.

A four-block section of Glenoaks Boulevard was shut down between Cambridge Drive and Tuffs Avenue for several hours.

The names of the deceased victims were not immediately released. All were in their late teens or early 20s. The conditions of the hospitalized patients were not confirmed.