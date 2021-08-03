CARSON (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Galaxy later this year will unveil a statue for retired star Landon Donovan.

The statue will be unveiled Oct. 3 at Dignity Health Sports Park in a ceremony prior to the Galaxy’s clash with crosstown rivals LAFC, the team announced Tuesday.

Located in Legends Plaza, it will be only the second statue for a Galaxy player. The first was created in 2019 for Englishman David Beckham.

“Growing up, I never would have imagined being honored with a statue. It’s a very special feeling of which I’m incredibly proud,” said Donovan in a statement. “I spent some of the most formative years of my life with the Galaxy and the club’s fans are a part of my family. I’m proud to share a moment like this with them.”

At halftime of the LAFC match, he will be placed in the Galaxy’s Ring of Honor, which includes Beckham, Mauricio Cienfuegos, Doug Hamilton and Cobi Jones.

The 39-year-old played 11 seasons for the Galaxy from 2005 to 2014, and again in 2016, leading them to four MLS Cup titles during that time. He holds a team record 113 goals and 107 assists.

Prior to coming to the Galaxy, he spent four seasons with San Jose Earthquakes, leading them to two MLS Cup titles in 2001 and 2003.

He holds the MLS record for assists, with 136, and is second all-time in goals, with 145.

Donovan also has 157 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team, second all-time. He is the all-time leader for assists for the U.S. team with 58, and is tied for the most goals, with 57.