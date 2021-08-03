LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for fatally injuring a 91-year-old woman who was walking near USC.
Security video showed the driver of a pickup truck hit the woman while backing up near Ellendale Place and Adams Boulevard about 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.READ MORE: Pro Skateboarder From Long Beach, 36-Year-Old Terry Kennedy, Arrested, Charged With 1st Degree Murder
In the video, the driver can be seen backing over the woman while the motorist was “traveling westbound in the alley, backing unsafely,” according to an LAPD statement.
The female driver then stopped the truck, got out, walked over to the woman on the ground, before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.READ MORE: Astros To Face Dodgers Crowd For First Time Since Cheating Scandal
The pickup truck appeared to be carrying a load of mattresses.
The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
The city of Los Angeles is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that helps identify the driver.MORE NEWS: Confusion Continues With Travelers Stranded At LAX After Spirit Airlines Flights Are Canceled
