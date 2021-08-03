LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers fans are expected to greet the Houston Astros with a chorus of boos as the Astros return to Dodger Stadium with fans in attendance for the first time since the Astros’ cheating scandal.
Major League Baseball found in January 2020 that members of the Astros stole illegally used technology to steal signs of the opposing teams during 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Following the MLB investigation, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager A.J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season for failing to prevent the rule violations.
There are expected to be 50,000-plus fans packed in Dodger Stadium ready to speak out against the Astros.
The game starts at 7:10 p.m. PT.
